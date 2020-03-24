|
Arlonia Brown N. Charleston - Mrs. Arlonia Ruth Heyward Brown, 86, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 Residence: 4532 Piggly Wiggly Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406. Mrs. Brown is the widow of Mr. Alfreddie C. Brown; daughter of the late Rev. G. W. Heyward, Sr. and Mrs. Julia Hamilton Heyward; mother of the late Mr. Anthony Benjamin Brown; grandmother of Ms. LaJauna Chisolm, Ms. Tonetta Collins, and Mr. Everett Cameron Smith; stepmother of Ms. Wanda Stephens Johnson; step-grandmother of Mr. Erik Rhodes; sister of the late Ms. Naomi Heyward, Ms. Catherine Heyward, Mr. James M. Heyward, Sr; Rev. George W. Heyward, Jr., Mrs. Eloise Pearson, Mrs. Emily H. James; sister-in-law of Mrs. Carol (Jonathan) Wrighten and Mrs. Priscilla Heyward; and the godmother of Ms. Janice Fields. Mrs. Brown was a Civil Service Worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020