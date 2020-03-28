|
Arlonia Brown N. Charleston - The relatives of Mrs. Arlonia Ruth Heyward Brown will celebrate her life at a PRIVATE graveside service on Monday, March 30, 2020. Mrs. Brown is survived by her grandchildren: Ms. LaJauna Chisolm, Ms. Tonetta Collins, and Mr. Everett Cameron Smith; step-daughter, Ms. Wanda Stephens Johnson; step-grandson, Mr. Erik Rhodes; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Carol (Jonathan) Wrighten and Mrs. Priscilla Heyward; goddaughter, Ms. Janice Fields; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020