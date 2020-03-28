Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlonia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlonia Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlonia Brown Obituary
Arlonia Brown N. Charleston - The relatives of Mrs. Arlonia Ruth Heyward Brown will celebrate her life at a PRIVATE graveside service on Monday, March 30, 2020. Mrs. Brown is survived by her grandchildren: Ms. LaJauna Chisolm, Ms. Tonetta Collins, and Mr. Everett Cameron Smith; step-daughter, Ms. Wanda Stephens Johnson; step-grandson, Mr. Erik Rhodes; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Carol (Jonathan) Wrighten and Mrs. Priscilla Heyward; goddaughter, Ms. Janice Fields; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now