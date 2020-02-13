|
In Loving Memory Of ARNIC J. WASHINGTON Nov. 19, 1934 ~ Feb. 7, 2017 Happy Anniversay Feburary 14, 1958 On this day many years ago, We were joined together to love and to grow. In our love for God and for each other. He gave us a family to love and adore. Now we are left with precious memories of your love and care. These memories we will cherish from year to year. Love now, and forever your Wife, Rosalee and Children, Myra and Raymond, Grands, and Great-Grands
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020