Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerville Cemetery
Arnold Bell


1947 - 2019
Arnold Bell Obituary
Arnold Bell Summerville - Arnold Bell, 72, of Summerville, SC passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. Graveside Services will be Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arnold was born June 29, 1947 in Charleston County, a son of the late Joshua Bell and Wilhelmenia Scott Bell. He worked as a carpenter in home renovation and loved to go fishing. Arnold is survived by his son, Stewart Bell of San Diego, CA; daughter, Lillian Bell of Columbia, SC; step-son, George also of Columbia, SC; brothers, Harold Bell (Janis) of Neeses, SC, James Bell (Joan) of Santee, SC, and Carl Bell (Ruby) of Summerville, SC; sisters, Mary Roberts of Summerville, SC, Bessie Oaks of Bonneau, SC, Dorothy Bailey of Summerville, SC, Joyce Godin (Norman) of Summerville, SC, and Elizabeth Huffman of Neeses, SC. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Charles Bell; sister, Eula Mae Judy Nicholson; and a brother-in-law, Furden Roberts. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 25, 2019
