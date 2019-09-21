Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Arnold Leary Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arnold Leary and those of his parents, Mr. Silas and Mrs. Lucille White; siblings, the late Sandra Griffin, Brenda Brown and Sharon White, nieces, nephews and cousins are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11AM at First Zion Baptist Church, 8191 Willtown Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Walker's Chapel. Professional Servcies Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC 29455 (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019
