Arnold Leroy Bennett James Island - Arnold Leroy Bennett, 82, of James Island, devoted husband of 60 years to Irene Richards Bennett and loving father, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired US Postal Service employee. Arnold always enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing, hunting, and was a talented photographer with a great love of his Charleston. Arnold is the son of the late Ruby Dent Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Irene; his daughter, Pamela Bennett Orme and son-in-law, Craig, of Charleston; his son, Dean A. Bennett and daughter-in-law, Marie, of Summerville; his son, Douglas H. Bennett and daughter-in-law, Anna, of Chapel Hill, NC.He was affectionately known as Pop by his nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Arnold is also survived by much loved family, Edward P. Richards, Sr., Edward L. Knisley, Sr., Richard Richtermeyer, Lanneau Dent Grant, Sarah Kulan Sawtelle, Matthew Sawtelle, Sr., Beverly Dent Richards as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a private graveside service, with a celebration of his life to be scheduled in the coming months. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nativity Catholic Church Building Fund, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 or to a worthy . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020