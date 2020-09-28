1/1
Arnold Seaward
Arnold Seaward Graniteville, SC - Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr., entered into rest September 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Clarence D. Hill pastor and Pastor Jonas Walker eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Seaward, a native of Charleston, SC was a 1969 graduate of Bonds-Wilson High School and later received an associate degree from Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. He retired from the Savannah River Site as a Lead manager of the sheet metal workers. He was a member and trustee of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-six years, Debra Griffin Seaward; five children, NeKisha Seaward Holt, Arnisha Seaward, Darlisha (Jeffery) Palmer, Raphael (Kalyn) Griffin and Arnold J. Seaward, II; a brother, James Seaward; his godmother, Dorothy Coleman; mother-in-law, Lena (Norman) Herrington; brother-in-law, Andrew (Deborah) Griffin; sisters-in-law, Deidre Griffin, Therese Griffin, Sharon G. Hall and Monique (Anthony) Gunby; daughter-in-law, Brianna Seaward; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
Arnold was known to us as AJ whom worked for Sheetmetal craft at SRP.
He was a very kind and gentle person, we know that he will surely be missed by family and friends
Brian K Looney
Coworker
September 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this about A. J. I worked with him at SRS in the trade. He was always such a sweet and funny guy. I haven’t seen him in years, but have wonderful memories of our work days together. My deepest sympathies to the family. My Heart and prayers are with you Now and the days ahead. A. J. , May God rest your lovely soul now and forever. I will see you again on the other side. Rest easy my old friend.
Carole Wilson
Friend
