Arnold Seaward Graniteville, SC - Mr. Arnold Jerome Seaward, Sr., entered into rest September 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Clarence D. Hill pastor and Pastor Jonas Walker eulogist. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Seaward, a native of Charleston, SC was a 1969 graduate of Bonds-Wilson High School and later received an associate degree from Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. He retired from the Savannah River Site as a Lead manager of the sheet metal workers. He was a member and trustee of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-six years, Debra Griffin Seaward; five children, NeKisha Seaward Holt, Arnisha Seaward, Darlisha (Jeffery) Palmer, Raphael (Kalyn) Griffin and Arnold J. Seaward, II; a brother, James Seaward; his godmother, Dorothy Coleman; mother-in-law, Lena (Norman) Herrington; brother-in-law, Andrew (Deborah) Griffin; sisters-in-law, Deidre Griffin, Therese Griffin, Sharon G. Hall and Monique (Anthony) Gunby; daughter-in-law, Brianna Seaward; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston