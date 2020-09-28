Arnold Seaward

I am so sorry to hear this about A. J. I worked with him at SRS in the trade. He was always such a sweet and funny guy. I haven’t seen him in years, but have wonderful memories of our work days together. My deepest sympathies to the family. My Heart and prayers are with you Now and the days ahead. A. J. , May God rest your lovely soul now and forever. I will see you again on the other side. Rest easy my old friend.

Carole Wilson

Friend