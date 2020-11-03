1/1
Arnold Wimpee
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Wimpee Ladson - Arnold Wimpee, 80, of Ladson, SC, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 1 o'clock. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Parks Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to VA Department of Veterans Affairs, Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arnold was born on June 11, 1940 in Rome, GA, a son of the late Earnest Farrell Wimpee and Connie Irene Myrick Wimpee. He served in the US Air Force for four years. He retired from Lockheed Martin. Arnold loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his two sons, David (Sunny) Wimpee, and James (Lynn) Wimpee, both of Summerville; four grandchildren, Garrett Wimpee, Heather Wimpee, Sarah Wimpee, and Reagan Wimpee, all of Summerville; and his special friend, Edith Kaufman of North Charleston. Arnold was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Trisha Gayle Wimpee and his brother, William Wimpee. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved