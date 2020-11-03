Arnold Wimpee Ladson - Arnold Wimpee, 80, of Ladson, SC, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020 in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 1 o'clock. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Parks Funeral Home Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to VA Department of Veterans Affairs, Wounded Warrior Project
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arnold was born on June 11, 1940 in Rome, GA, a son of the late Earnest Farrell Wimpee and Connie Irene Myrick Wimpee. He served in the US Air Force for four years. He retired from Lockheed Martin. Arnold loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his two sons, David (Sunny) Wimpee, and James (Lynn) Wimpee, both of Summerville; four grandchildren, Garrett Wimpee, Heather Wimpee, Sarah Wimpee, and Reagan Wimpee, all of Summerville; and his special friend, Edith Kaufman of North Charleston. Arnold was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Trisha Gayle Wimpee and his brother, William Wimpee. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
