Arrabelle G. Brown

Arrabelle G. Brown Obituary
Arrabelle G. Brown CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Arrabelle Gilliard Brown, those of her husband James A. Brown, their children Gerald Brown (Olivia) and Kevin Brown, grandchildren, her parents the late Frank Spell and the late Dorothy Gilliard Spell, sister Patricia Williams (Ernest), nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church 91 Anson Street Charleston, SC interment Johnson Cemetery 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC 29419, viewing the funeral home this afternoon 3-5 p.m. and at wake at St. John's Episcopal Church 6-8 p.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
