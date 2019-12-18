|
Arrabelle G. Brown CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Arrabelle Gilliard Brown, those of her husband James A. Brown, their children Gerald Brown (Olivia) and Kevin Brown, grandchildren, her parents the late Frank Spell and the late Dorothy Gilliard Spell, sister Patricia Williams (Ernest), nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church 91 Anson Street Charleston, SC interment Johnson Cemetery 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC 29419, viewing the funeral home this afternoon 3-5 p.m. and at wake at St. John's Episcopal Church 6-8 p.m.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019