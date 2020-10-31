Dr. Arthur A. Joseph Columbia, SC - It is with broken hearts that the family of Dr. Arthur A. Joseph, 93, announce his passing on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. There are simply no words to adequately describe Arthur - he meant so much to so many, and countless events in his life sound like the stuff of fiction. He was born February 1, 1927 in Georgetown, SC to Lebanese immigrants, Shickory Joseph and Sarah Francis Joseph. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and, as his family all know, never missed his annual pilgrimage to St. Mary's in Summerton, SC, a small Catholic church of great significance to the Lebanese community, but which also held great personal meaning to Arthur and his entire family. Arthur attended Bishop England High School in Charleston, SC. While walking to school with a buddy in his senior year (1945), he made a decision which set in motion a life of adventure and colorful memories; he took a detour to the port and walked onto a US Merchant Marine ship. During his brief stint, he traveled the world and honed his poker skills, before joining the US Navy. He served in WWII and the Korean Conflict, receiving an honorable discharge in 1953. After his service, Arthur moved to Washington, DC to attend dental school at Georgetown University (where he "supplemented" his income with poker games on Capitol Hill). In DC he made another fateful decision to crash a party where he met the love of his life, Dorothy "Dottie" Lydon. Their marriage of 63 years was a perfect union in every sense of the word and an example to friends and family of what true love looks like. Soon after his graduation, Arthur and Dottie married and moved to Beaufort, SC. Although he practiced dentistry for 42 years, his true passion was playing the stock market. He and several friends founded Investments Unlimited investment club, and while he offered valuable tips and picks to many, despite repeated efforts, nobody could ever fully understand his "process" for finding needle-in-a-haystack winners. He was everyone's "Uncle Arthur," and for those having the privilege and pleasure of hearing one of his "talks," made you feel like a world-beater. He imparted the importance of faith and family on multiple generations and taught us an appreciation for travel, art, classical music, opera and the small beauties and miracles in nature. He never outgrew his love of learning whether (in his 80s) enrolling for a nanotechnology course at USC, watching video tutorials on a variety of subjects or devouring an endless stream of science, technology, medical and financial journals. Future family celebrations will undoubtedly be a little less colorful and watching the Gamecocks will never be the same. While we are heartbroken to lose him, we are comforted in knowing that he is reunited with his parents and sisters, Annie Joseph, Freda Joseph, Josephine Joseph and Rose Keach. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lydon Joseph; son, Arthur A. Joseph, Jr.; daughter, Melanie A. Joseph and sister, Janette J. Gleaton, all of Columbia, as well as his beloved grandson, William A. Joseph (Knoxville, TN), adoring nieces and nephews and many friends. He was a true Lowcountry Southern Gentleman and Renaissance Man rolled into one. He touched the lives of countless family and friends and has left each with indelible memories which will be cherished. He will be always loved and forever missed. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, his family was not able to give Arthur the send-off and celebration he so richly deserved. A private Mass was celebrated Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Food For The Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073; www.FoodForThePoor.org
. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston