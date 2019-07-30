Arthur Campbell

Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church
4761 Luella Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church
4761 Luella Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Arthur Campbell Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee Campbell are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 11:00 am in Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave, North Charleston, SC. Rev. Dr. Isaac J. Holt, pastor. The visitation will be held at the mortuary Wednesday from 2-6pm. Mr. Campbell will lie in state at the church Thursday 10 am until the hour of service. Mr. Campbell leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Rhonda J Campbell; brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, uncles aunts and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
