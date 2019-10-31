Arthur Champy Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Champy Jr..
Service Information
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-797-2222
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur Champy, Jr. Charleston - Arthur W. Champy Jr. passed away October 29, 2019 at Life Care of Charleston. Arthur was 88 years old and of the Baptist faith. He worked at Manhattan Shirt Factory and Carolina Blouse Co. He was a longtime bowler, a member of Friends of the Library, and a faithful "Coffee Drinker" at Waffle House. Arthur was predeceased by mother, Viola Champy; father, Arthur W. Champy, Sr.; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Infinger and Margaret Talbert Venarucci and brother, James E. Champy. He is survived by sister, Marion Champy Eadie Davis. A graveside service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. (843) 797-2222. The burial site is located in the rear of the cemetery near the Praying Hands Statue. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 797-2222