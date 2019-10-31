Arthur Champy, Jr. Charleston - Arthur W. Champy Jr. passed away October 29, 2019 at Life Care of Charleston. Arthur was 88 years old and of the Baptist faith. He worked at Manhattan Shirt Factory and Carolina Blouse Co. He was a longtime bowler, a member of Friends of the Library, and a faithful "Coffee Drinker" at Waffle House. Arthur was predeceased by mother, Viola Champy; father, Arthur W. Champy, Sr.; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Infinger and Margaret Talbert Venarucci and brother, James E. Champy. He is survived by sister, Marion Champy Eadie Davis. A graveside service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. (843) 797-2222. The burial site is located in the rear of the cemetery near the Praying Hands Statue. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019