Arthur Charles Lee

Service Information
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC
29405-5158
(843)-554-2117
Wake
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Low Country Mortuary
1854 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
7396 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
PGER Arthur Charles Lee Fort Sumter Lodge #628 Camellia-SeaBreeze Temple #381 I. B. P.O. E.O.W. To: All Lodges, Temples and Auxiliaries in the passing of PGER Arthur Charles Lee. There will be no Ritualistic Services Wake services will be held Friday October 11, 2019 6 to 8PM at Low Country Mortuary 1854 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405 Funeral Services 12:00 Saturday October 12, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 7396 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. By Order: Bro. Chavis Harris Exalted Ruler Bro. Thomas Faulks Financial Secretary Dgt. Susan B. Mc Neill Daughter Ruler. Dgt. Mary C. Zanders Financial Secretary DDGER George E. Scott
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
