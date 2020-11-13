Arthur Curt Huxford Charleston - Arthur Curt Huxford, 58, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Curt was born on August 11, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia, a son of the late Harry Russell Huxford, Sr. and Sadie Annette Ward Huxford. Curt was employed by the Charleston Yacht Club for many years and also owned a landscaping company. He enjoyed photography, fishing and had a special place in his heart for all animals. He is survived by his brother, Harry Russell Huxford, Jr. (Betty), of N. Augusta, SC; his nieces, Rachel Catherine Phillips (Robert) and Lauren Elizabeth Morgan; his grandnieces, Elizabeth Giselle Phillips and Evelyn Rose Phillips; and his beloved dog, "Ladybug". In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Deborah Marie Huxford and Miriam Yvette Huxford. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, www.charlestonanimalsociety.org
