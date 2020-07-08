Arthur (Sunny) Gilliard, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur (Sunny) Gilliard, Jr., those of his siblings, Bernice Minors (Aurbon), Mamie R. Washington and Delores Bullard (Jimmie), nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing encouraged. There will be a family graveside service. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
