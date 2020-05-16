Colonel Arthur H. Sass Ret.
Ret. Colonel Arthur H. Sass COLUMBIA, SC - Ret.Col. Arthur H. Sass, 66 yrs. old, answered his Father's call on Sunday, May 10, 2020, formerly of Charleston, SC, Lived at 4 Wildeoak Ct., Columbia, SC 29223. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving spouse, Myra S. Sass; His sons, Tyrus Sass and Terrell Sass; his siblings, Kathy Sass Nelson (Kenneth), Theodora Sellers Brown (Stephen), Von L. Sellers Buckner (Rev. Alford); Zachary Sellers, Michael T. Sellers(Vonda), Vervette M.Sellers, E.LaShawn Sellers and Thomas A. Sellers, mother-in-law, Mrs. Hester W. Singleton; sisters-in-law, Marsha K.Singleton and Jennifer C. Singleton; brothers-in-law, Oliver W. Singleton of Grand Prairie, TX and William L. Singleton of Charleston, SC; 19 Nieces and Nephews, 18 Grandnieces and Nephews; 2 Great-nephews, Uncles and Aunts, Paul Brown (Dorothy), Geneva Dawson (Frank), Rose Brown; Rosalie Brown, Edmond Lessene and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services are entrusted to Leevy's Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor Street, Columbia,SC 29201. The Services will be on Wednesday May 20,2020 at Kingdom Vision Church, 1701 Alta Vista Drive, Columbia,SC 29223. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
