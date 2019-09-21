|
Arthur "Bub" Harrell Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee "Bub" Harrell are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:00 PM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church, 8592 Old Georgetown Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mr. Harrell is survived by his wife, Mrs. Betty "Honey" Harrell; children: Mr. Deon Richardson (Renee), Mrs. Cheryle Hooper (Aaron), Ms. Shanda Harrell, Ms. Jacquelyn Harrell, Ms. Clarissa Harrell and Mr. Jerome Manigault (Anissa); siblings: Ms. Ernestine Pinckney, Mr. Russell Harrell and Ms. Michele Green; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mrs. Mildred Harrell, Mrs. Christine Harrell, Mrs. Edith Pinckney, Ms. Rebecca Manigault, Mrs. Gwen Manigault Brown (Anthony), Mr. Jack Manigault, Jr. (Lisa), Mr. Kevin Manigault, Mrs. Barbara Singleton, and Mrs. Erma Harrell; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Harrell will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019