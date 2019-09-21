Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Bub" Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Bub" Harrell Obituary
Arthur "Bub" Harrell Awendaw - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee "Bub" Harrell are invited to attend his funeral service on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:00 PM at Greater Howard Chapel AME Church, 8592 Old Georgetown Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mr. Harrell is survived by his wife, Mrs. Betty "Honey" Harrell; children: Mr. Deon Richardson (Renee), Mrs. Cheryle Hooper (Aaron), Ms. Shanda Harrell, Ms. Jacquelyn Harrell, Ms. Clarissa Harrell and Mr. Jerome Manigault (Anissa); siblings: Ms. Ernestine Pinckney, Mr. Russell Harrell and Ms. Michele Green; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mrs. Mildred Harrell, Mrs. Christine Harrell, Mrs. Edith Pinckney, Ms. Rebecca Manigault, Mrs. Gwen Manigault Brown (Anthony), Mr. Jack Manigault, Jr. (Lisa), Mr. Kevin Manigault, Mrs. Barbara Singleton, and Mrs. Erma Harrell; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Harrell will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now