1/1
Arthur J. Manigault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Manigault POWDER SPRINGS, GA - We regretfully inform you of the passing of Arthur J. Manigualt on July 4th, 2020 in Powder Springs, Georgia. He was born on December 15th, 1947 in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Manigualt of Powder Springs, two sisters, Nathalee Reed (Lonnie) of Trenton,N.J., Dorothy Manigualt of Greenville, S.C., 1 brother, St. Julian Manigualt of NY, NY., 5 children, Sonya Weathers of Moncks Corner, S.C., Acquetta and Grayson Johnson, both of St. Petersburg, F.L., Twameka Stombaugh of Texas, and Nathaniel Rhaymes (Nebo), who preceded him in death, 3 step-children, Wanda Gathers (Sandy) of Powder Springs, G.A., Sharilyn Lynch of Summerville, S.C., Portia lynch of Powder Springs, G.A., and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved