Arthur J. Manigault POWDER SPRINGS, GA - We regretfully inform you of the passing of Arthur J. Manigualt on July 4th, 2020 in Powder Springs, Georgia. He was born on December 15th, 1947 in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Manigualt of Powder Springs, two sisters, Nathalee Reed (Lonnie) of Trenton,N.J., Dorothy Manigualt of Greenville, S.C., 1 brother, St. Julian Manigualt of NY, NY., 5 children, Sonya Weathers of Moncks Corner, S.C., Acquetta and Grayson Johnson, both of St. Petersburg, F.L., Twameka Stombaugh of Texas, and Nathaniel Rhaymes (Nebo), who preceded him in death, 3 step-children, Wanda Gathers (Sandy) of Powder Springs, G.A., Sharilyn Lynch of Summerville, S.C., Portia lynch of Powder Springs, G.A., and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
