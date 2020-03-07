Home

Arthur Joseph (Bud) Roy

Arthur Joseph (Bud) Roy Obituary
Arthur (Bud) Joseph Roy SUMMERVILLE - Arthur ("Bud") Joseph Roy, 73, passed away Wednesday March 4th. He was born to the late Arthur and Lillian Roy, August 17th, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Bud graduated from Cumberland High School in 1964. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970. He received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bryant Business College in 1977. He married Jeanne Ellen Conroy in 1969, and they lived together in Cumberland, Rhode Island before relocating to Summerville, South Carolina in 1980. Bud was the Comptroller for ITT Conoflow in St. George, South Carolina before he retired in 2002. Bud was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and vacationing in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and best friends to Italy, France, and the mountains of North Carolina. Bud and Jeanne recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a trip to Quebec City, Canada. Bud is survived by his wife, Jeanne Ellen Roy of Summerville, South Carolina and by his two children: Amy Roy Huggins of Hilton Head, South Carolina married to Mark Steven Huggins and Meghan Roy Lalor of Savannah, Georgia married to Phillip Mathew Lalor . He is also survived by one grandson, Jake Harrison Huggins and two granddaughters, Amalie Joelle Huggins and Emma Sydney Lalor. The family is hosting a private party to celebrate the life of Bud Roy per his living request. He wanted to be celebrated, not mourned. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
