Arthur Lee

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Lee.
Service Information
Mt Moriah Baptist Church
7396 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
7396 Rivers Avenue
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur Lee Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Charles Lee and those of his wife, Joann Marie Lee; those of his children, Josette Lee (Robert) Pearson and Clydette Lee (Anthony) Salley; and those of his siblings, Alice Faye Lee, Delores (Hector) Anderson, Annette Rose Lee, Bobby Jean Brown, Thomas James (Laurie) Winzer and Linda Mae (Michael) Matthew are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mr. Lee will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.