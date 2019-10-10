Arthur Lee Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Charles Lee and those of his wife, Joann Marie Lee; those of his children, Josette Lee (Robert) Pearson and Clydette Lee (Anthony) Salley; and those of his siblings, Alice Faye Lee, Delores (Hector) Anderson, Annette Rose Lee, Bobby Jean Brown, Thomas James (Laurie) Winzer and Linda Mae (Michael) Matthew are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mr. Lee will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019