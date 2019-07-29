|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
|
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
|
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Arthur Lee Byrd Mt. Pleasant - Arthur Lee Byrd, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Lou Etta Cumbee Byrd, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Arthur was born October 6, 1940, in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Ralph Zebedee Byrd and the late Lamerle Honsby Byrd. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as the supervisor for the crane inspectors and later worked for the Charleston County Park Service. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve and the South Carolina National Guard. Arthur enjoyed hiking and shagging. He is survived by his children, Russ Byrd and his wife, Sherry, of St. Marys, GA, Billy Brinson and his wife, Lisa, of Huger, SC, and Cindy Cloer of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one sister, Debbie Summey and her husband, Richard, of Folly Beach, SC; brother, Leon Bailey and his wife, Faye, of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Lauren Thompson, and her husband, Justin, Joey Brinson all of Huger, SC, Christopher, Jonathan and Micheal Cloer of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Morgan and Tyler Swanson of Eau Claire, WI, and five great-grandchildren, LiErin, Layne, Rayven, Molly and Nora. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019
