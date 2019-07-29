Arthur Lee Byrd (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • - Dot Ward
  • "I am so sorry to hear that Art passed away. My thoughts..."
    - Amy Cantey Edwards
  • "To Art's family: We worked with Arthur at the Shipyard and..."
    - Terry & Bob Stone
  • "A great family man who loved to travel. Everyone loved..."
    - Glenn Ward
  • "So sorry to hear about my sweet cousin. He will be sorely..."
    - Glenda ("Booty") Medley
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Arthur Lee Byrd Mt. Pleasant - Arthur Lee Byrd, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Lou Etta Cumbee Byrd, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Arthur was born October 6, 1940, in Columbus, Georgia, son of the late Ralph Zebedee Byrd and the late Lamerle Honsby Byrd. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as the supervisor for the crane inspectors and later worked for the Charleston County Park Service. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve and the South Carolina National Guard. Arthur enjoyed hiking and shagging. He is survived by his children, Russ Byrd and his wife, Sherry, of St. Marys, GA, Billy Brinson and his wife, Lisa, of Huger, SC, and Cindy Cloer of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one sister, Debbie Summey and her husband, Richard, of Folly Beach, SC; brother, Leon Bailey and his wife, Faye, of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Lauren Thompson, and her husband, Justin, Joey Brinson all of Huger, SC, Christopher, Jonathan and Micheal Cloer of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Morgan and Tyler Swanson of Eau Claire, WI, and five great-grandchildren, LiErin, Layne, Rayven, Molly and Nora.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
