  • "Such a great man. Such a great human being. Art always..."
    - Brett Gerringer
  • "It was with a heavy heart that Art's passing was received...."
    - Ann Cumbee
  • "To Mr.Byrd's Family - Your father has been a great friend..."
  • "Please know that God is with you in your loss. I'm sorry,..."
    - Carolyn Cauthen
  • "So sorry to hear about Arthur and my prayers are with his..."
    - Margaret Wade
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Arthur Lee Byrd Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Arthur Lee Byrd are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
