Arthur Lee Byrd Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Arthur Lee Byrd are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019