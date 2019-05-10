Arthur Lee Gibson

Arthur Lee Gibson CHARLESTON - Mr. Arthur Lee Gibson, 83, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee Gibson, those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Thelma Marie Gibson, sons, Messrs. Arthur Gibson, Jr. (Tanagela) and Anthony Gibson, siblings, Ms. Albertha Patrick, Ms. Anna Lee Gibson, Ms. Lillie Foy Jourdain, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Monday, May 13, 2019, 11: a.m. at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 2861 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. Family and friends may pay their last respect to Mr. Gibson on Sunday at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954, from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment: Church Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 11, 2019
