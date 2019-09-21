Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Arthur Lee "Bub" Harrell

Arthur Lee "Bub" Harrell Awendaw - Mr. Arthur Lee "Bub" Harrell, 74, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019. Residence: 7307 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Harrell is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Harrell, Sr. and Mary Jane Cash Harrell; the father of Mr. Deon Richardson (Renee), Mrs. Cheryle Hooper (Aaron), Ms. Shanda Harrell, Ms. Jacquelyn Harrell, Ms. Clarissa Harrell and Mr. Jerome Manigault (Anissa); the brother of Ms. Ernestine Pinckney, Mr. Russell Harrell and Ms. Michele Green; and the brother-in-law of Mrs. Mildred Harrell, Mrs. Christine Harrell, Mrs. Edith Pinckney, Mrs. Rebecca Manigault, Mrs. Gwen Manigault Brown (Anthony), Mr. Jack Manigault, Jr., Mr. Kevin Manigault, Mrs. Barbara Singleton, and Mrs. Erma Harrell. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019
