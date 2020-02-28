Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Arthur Lee Simmons N. Charleston - Mr. Arthur Lee Simmons, 87, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Residence: 2689 Ranger Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Mr. Simmons was the son of the late Ms. Catherine Mitchell and Mr. Robert Simmons; father of Mr. Richard Allen Capers (Brenda), Mrs. Henrietta S. Bennett (Daniel), Mr. Sherman Lee Simmons, Mrs. Kathleen White, Mr. Arthur Simmons, Jr., and Mr. Errick W. Simmons; brother of Mrs. Mable Gilbert (William); and the brother-in-law of Mrs. Eartha Lee Simmons and Mrs. Elizabeth Simmons. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
