Arthur Lee White, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee "DJ Hollywood" White, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. White is survived by his mother, Julia Ann White; children, Audrey White, Charlene Scott, Arthur (Felicia) White, Jr., Adrian White, Amanda White, Essence White, and Kimberly Watson; grandchildren; siblings, Della (Abraham) Butler, Joan Ancrum, Louis White, William (Sheila) White, Jr., and Yolanda (Michael) Brown; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019