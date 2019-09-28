Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee White Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lee White Sr. Obituary
Arthur Lee White, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Arthur Lee "DJ Hollywood" White, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. White is survived by his mother, Julia Ann White; children, Audrey White, Charlene Scott, Arthur (Felicia) White, Jr., Adrian White, Amanda White, Essence White, and Kimberly Watson; grandchildren; siblings, Della (Abraham) Butler, Joan Ancrum, Louis White, William (Sheila) White, Jr., and Yolanda (Michael) Brown; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now