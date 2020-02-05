|
Arthur Preston Hanna, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Arthur Preston Hanna, Jr., age 65, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away suddenly at home with his son, Preston, at his side. He was a proud and devoted father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arthur was born in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Emma Farmer Hanna and Arthur Preston Hanna, Sr. on January 6, 1955. He is survived by his four children, Arthur Preston Hanna, III of North Charleston, SC, William Jared Hanna of Orlando, Florida, Adrian Connor Hanna of Ladson, SC, Emma Lee Hanna of Mount Airy, NC., and his grandson, Jakyde Preston Hanna of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his sisters, Cheryl Stringer (Rick) of Folly Beach, SC and Karen Hanna of North Charleston, SC. He leaves behind a large extended family. Arthur graduated from Carlisle Military Academy and was a retired flooring installer and specialist. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed playing the saxophone. He was a boxing enthusiast and participated in a Tough Man competition many years ago. He was featured in the News and Courier for his heart and determination, continuing to box, despite having broken his hand during the match. A memorial service will be held at Simplicity Funeral Home, 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, 29418, Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Noon. Internment will be at Carolina Memorial Gardens on Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC immediately following the service. The family will receive guests at Simplicity Funeral Home at 11:00 AM.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020