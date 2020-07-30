1/1
Arthur Singleton
Arthur Singleton Charleston - Mr. Arthur Singleton, 97, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 27, 2020. Viewing for Mr. Singleton is at the funeral home 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020. Graveside Service will be private. He is survived by his daughters and sons, Mrs. Arthurmae Cuthbert (Rev. Charles Cuthbert), Mr. Lavern Singleton, Mrs. Joyce Chavis (Allen), Mrs. Diane Smith (Eugene), Mr. Ronald Singleton and Mrs. Melissa Washington (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
