Arthur Singleton Charleston - Mr. Arthur Singleton, 97, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 27, 2020. Viewing for Mr. Singleton is at the funeral home 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020. Graveside Service will be private. He is survived by his daughters and sons, Mrs. Arthurmae Cuthbert (Rev. Charles Cuthbert), Mr. Lavern Singleton, Mrs. Joyce Chavis (Allen), Mrs. Diane Smith (Eugene), Mr. Ronald Singleton and Mrs. Melissa Washington (Jimmy); 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
