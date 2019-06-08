Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Thomas Cobert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Thomas Cobert CHARLESTON - Another WWII soldier is added to the list of fallen on the anniversary of D -Day: Arthur Thomas Cobert, bombardier with the Flying Tigers, January 10, 1921 - June 6, 2019. Born to Thomas Harry Cobert and Katherine Shaw, the eldest male of 8 children. The highlight of Art's 98 years was serving his country in the China-Burma-India Campaign of WWII as a Flying Tiger. He served with the Army's 14th Air Force, under the command of General Claire Chennault. Twice he was wounded in bombing raids and was awarded two Purple Hearts. Art was honorably discharged in 1945 and began his civilian life by becoming a Management Analyst for the Department of Defense in Washington DC. His home life was devoted to a farm in Culpeper, VA, where he and his sweetheart, Elizabeth Lee Lanham, raised their two children, a herd of black angus cattle, and tirelessly restored their 200 year old home, "Hawthorne House". Retirement began a new adventure when Art and Betty settled on the Isle of Palms in SC and poured themselves into the community. He performed with the Charleston Men's Chorus for many years and was a regular at the Isle of Palms Marina for coffee every morning, and at the VFW Club on week-ends. He served as Vice President and President of the Flying Tigers Association in its final years. When Roper Mt Pleasant hospital was built, Art found a new identity as a dedicated volunteer. He worked three times a week for nine years and told his "war stories" to the visitors to help ease their wait times. Art was married to Elizabeth Lee Cobert for 69 years. He is survived by his two children, Carol Cobert McGill and Craig Cobert, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Art's joy in life was to sit and recount his time serving his country with his family and friends. He will be missed. A celebration of Art's life will be held at the VFW Post 3137 at 1004 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, June 14th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.