Arthur Townsend Moore, Sr. MURRELLS INLET, SC - Arthur Townsend Moore, Sr. passed away on September 23 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Arthur was born in the town of Bennettsville, S.C. on May 2, 1935 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Marlboro Breeden Moore, Sr. Arthur was a graduate of Bennettsville High School, and The Citadel, class of '57, majoring in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, Arthur was commissioned as a Lieutenant serving in the air force at Hamilton Air Force Base in Northern California. In 1959, Arthur married Gail, his childhood neighbor, high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years. They resided in North Augusta and Columbia and eventually settled in Summerville, S.C. until Arthur's retirement in 2005, upon which they relocated to Murrells Inlet to be near their children and grandchildren in both Murrells Inlet and Florence. Employed early in his career with the South Carolina Highway Department, Arthur's expertise and knowledge were instrumental in the design of many major bridges along Interstate 26. At the Charleston Naval Shipyard, he was instrumental within the nuclear submarine program. He ended his career working with Charleston County Capital Projects Department and his projects included structural designs and reviews of Charleston county Fire/EMS stations, renovation of the historic courthouse on Meeting Street, the construction of the new Judicial Center Complex in downtown Charleston, and numerous libraries within Charleston County. A devoted grandfather, "Pop" enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was widely known for his compassion, sincerity, and gentleness. As defined by his mother, Arthur was a "fine man." He was a warm-hearted humble man. When asked if he had any needs, his reply would be, "Nothing but a kind word." An athlete, Arthur played both golf and football, running back, for the Bennettsville Greenwaves. A true sports fan, Arthur's passion for Gamecock football remained intact through the years. Predeceased by his brother, Marlboro Breeden Moore, Jr. of Columbia, S.C., Arthur attended many a game in Williams Brice Stadium with "Bucky." Arthur, a true southern gentleman, will be greatly missed, yet eternally beloved and revered! Arthur is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Gail Breeden Moore, also of Bennettsville. He is survived by his son, Arthur Townsend Moore, Jr. (Liz) of Florence, S.C.,; his daughter, Gail Tucker Moore Lunn (Greg) of Murrells Inlet; his granddaughters, Anne Breeden Lunn and Adelaide Townsend Lunn of Murrells Inlet, Elizabeth Blakeney Moore of Florence, and his grandson, Arthur Townsend Moore, III of Florence; his sister-in law, Jean Tuck Breeden Usher ( Bruce) of Charleston; and nieces Ashley Moore Hoefer ( John) of Columbia, S.C. and Elizabeth Moore Hennessey ( John) of Sherborn, Massachusetts, and a nephew, Marlboro Breeden Moore, lll of Cambridge, Massachusetts. A graveside service will be held in Bennettsville at McCall Cemetery, North Cook Street, on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 456, Bennettsville S.C. 29512. An online guestbook is available at Burroughsfh.com
