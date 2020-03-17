|
Arthur Wilson N. Charleston - Wilson - Mr Arthur Wilson passed away on March 14, 2020. His relatives and friends, those of his children, Tyrone Williams, Michelle Fuller, Arthur Lee Wilson, Jr. and Ivan Brown; his sister, Carolina Wilson Greene; aunt, Carrie Maddox; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Thurs., Mar. 19, 2020, 12:00 PM at Bethel AME Church, 1900 Baker at Dakota Ave., N. Chas, SC, Rev Larry Stevens, Pastor. Mr. Wilson will repose this evening in the chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in the Church cemetery. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Chas., SC, phone 843 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020