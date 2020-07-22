Arthur Young, Jr. Summerville - Mr. Arthur Young, Jr., of Summerville, SC, 87, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services will be held at 705 West Luke Ave., Summerville, SC, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00am. A walk-through viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Barbara Elmore Young of Summerville, SC, his children: Susie Mullen of Elizabeth City, NC, James Young, Sr., of Summerville, SC, Arthur Young III (Valerie) of North Charleston, SC, Cindy Young McCallum (Meme) of Summerville, SC Tina Brown (Robert) of Summerville, SC, Stafford Young (Melissa) of Raleigh, NC, Cassandra Williams, (Gary) of Summerville, SC, Terrence Young (LaJuan) of Washington, DC, Sherwin Young (Keyania) of Moncks Corner, SC Special Children: Orsha Green of Bronx, NY, Sarah Duggins of Summerville, SC, Linda Baker (Al) of Atlanta Ga, Callous Roush (Ronald) of Goldsboro, NC, special niece, Glida Brown of Summerville, SC, special son, James Kitt of Charlotte, NC, special friend, Deacon Alvin Pickney and a host of grands, great- grands, nieces, nephews and cousins. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.aagloverfh.com
