Arthuree Bennett Huger, SC - In loving memory of Mrs. Arthuree Bennett, 66, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 Residence: Huger, SC. Mrs. Bennett is the daughter of Mrs. Maggie C. Alston; mother of Katrina Ash (Christopher), Freddie Bennett, and Antonio Bennett (Delshia); and the sister of Leroy Campbell (Evelyn) and John Campbell. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfunerallhome.com
Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston