Artis Miller-Carroll Mt. PLEASANT - Artis (Mickey) Miller-Carroll, 87, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at home in Mt. Pleasant, SC following a lengthy illness. Born on August 10, 1932 in Earling, WV, Artis lived for many years in Kenova, WV, where she was raised and where her family owned a small business. She was married to the late Lacy Miller for 50 years. They had four children together: Brenda Witherel (Michael) of Pittsburgh, PA; Michael Miller of Charleston, SC; Kimberly Nance (Greg) of Huntington, WV, and Christa Smith of Anderson, SC. In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Artis leaves behind her sister, Jerry Barber of Mt. Pleasant, SC; nephew Rick Barber (Kim) of Marysville, TN; a devoted dog, Miss Prissy; and her wonderful husband of nearly 20 years William (Bill) Carroll. The children are especially grateful to Bill for the loving care given to our mother during the last three years of her life. Artis had a passion for animals and in addition to grooming pets at Gigi's Fluff Shop, she bred toy poodles and served as a judge at regional dog shows. She also was well known around town for saying her children were perfect and would threaten retaliation against anyone who would suggest otherwise. She may or may not have loved her six grandchildren (Matthew Rizzutto, Michael Witherel, Criss Nance, Ethan Smith, Connor Smith, Devon Smith) and five great-grandchildren more than she loved her children. Her hobbies included burning dinners and serving undercooked meats, travel, sunbathing, collecting hats, wild fashions, and pointing her finger while bossing her children around. She also loved to sing even though she couldn't carry a tune. We shall miss her rendition of "You are my Sunshine" because she was indeed, our sunshine. A private memorial will be held in Mt. Pleasant, SC in November, 2019.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 21, 2019