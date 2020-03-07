Home

Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Joshua United Methodist Church
3097 Old Highway 52
Moncks Corner, SC
View Map
Arturo Morales "Artie" Rivers


1985 - 2020
Arturo Morales "Artie" Rivers Obituary
Arturo "Artie" Morales Rivers MONCKS CORNER - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Arturo "Artie" Morales Rivers, 34, of Moncks Corner, SC, are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00AM at Joshua United Methodist Church, 3097 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Interment in Promiseland Cemetery directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a walk through on this Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 from 6-8PM at The Ministry of Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, Goose Creek, SC. Artie's memories will forever be cherished by; his loving children, Asharra, Xavier and Antonio; his loving Parents, Sandra and Arturo Morales; siblings, Felica Rivers, Tanoshia (Charles) Wheeler, Katrina and Kimberly; grandmother, Mama Esparza Morales; special friend, Jenille Dawson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandaunt, granduncles, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
