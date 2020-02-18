|
|
Ase Pedersen Zablow Summerville - Ase Pedersen Zablow, 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Stuart H. Zablow entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 15, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC at 11:00 a.m. Ase was born January 27, 1951 in Norway, daughter of the late Ainor Pedersen and Gudren Tunneson Pedersen. She was a co-owner and operator of the Carolina Baking Company. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stuart H. Zablow, two daughters, Sarah Jane Zablow and Jacqueline Zablow all of Summerville, SC; son, Robert Brady of Indiana; two adopted daughters, Allison Zablow of PA and Latarsha Robinson of Goose Creek, SC; sister, Esther Hall of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Ozzie Pedersen of Suffolk County, NY; four grandchildren, Ethan, Carter, Kayla and Robert Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605, Charleston Orphanage Society, PO Box 70185, N. Charleston, SC 29415, Towers to Tunnels, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or , , 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020