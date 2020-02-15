Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Royal Baptist Church
4761 Luella Ave N.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ashley Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ashley Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ashley Garrett Obituary
Ashley Garrett N. Charleston - Ashley Garrett passed away on Feb 7, 2020. Her relatives and friends, those of her parents Latoya Garrett and Christopher Cunningham, her son; Julian Andre Owensby, her grandparents; Deborah and George Garrett (deceased), Willie and Diane Cunningham, Rochelle Portee (deceased), siblings: Alexis Hutcherson, Amir and Asia Gwyn, Jamar, Kayla, and Noah Cunningham, Tenisha Peoples other relatives and friends are invited to attended her home going services on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Royal Baptist Church 4761 Luella Ave N. Chas, SC, Rev. Dr. Issac Holt, Pastor . Ms. Garrett will repose this evening in the Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 PM, family will receive friends from 6-7 PM. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME 4784 Gaynor Ave N. Chas. ,SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -