|
|
Ashley Garrett N. Charleston - Ashley Garrett passed away on Feb 7, 2020. Her relatives and friends, those of her parents Latoya Garrett and Christopher Cunningham, her son; Julian Andre Owensby, her grandparents; Deborah and George Garrett (deceased), Willie and Diane Cunningham, Rochelle Portee (deceased), siblings: Alexis Hutcherson, Amir and Asia Gwyn, Jamar, Kayla, and Noah Cunningham, Tenisha Peoples other relatives and friends are invited to attended her home going services on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at Royal Baptist Church 4761 Luella Ave N. Chas, SC, Rev. Dr. Issac Holt, Pastor . Ms. Garrett will repose this evening in the Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 PM, family will receive friends from 6-7 PM. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME 4784 Gaynor Ave N. Chas. ,SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020