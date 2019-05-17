Ashna Jonea Zanders N. CHARLESTON - Ashna Jonea Zanders entered in eternal rest on Thursday May 16, 2019. She is survived by her parents Ms. Thomasina Redd, and Mr. Cleveland Zanders, siblings Aldreko Redd, and Tameka Dozier. Friends may call 7742 Wayfield Circle, N. Charleston, SC. Our loved one is in Gods Care. Arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home. 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Charleston, SC 29405. (PH) 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019