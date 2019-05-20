Ashna Jonea Zanders N. CHARLESTON - The services celebrating the life of Ms. Ashna Jonea Zanders will be held on Today, May 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, S.C. with Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. to attend these her last Religious Rites. In lieu of flowers please make contribution to the charity of ones choice. Our loved one is in God's care arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, INC. 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston, SC Phone (843) 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019