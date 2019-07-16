In Loving Memory Of ASHTON "DIAMOND" RE'NARDO COGGINS February 2, 1988 ~ July 17, 2005 God took him Home, it was his will, but in our hearts we love him still. His memory is as dear today as in the hour he passed away. We often sit and think of him when we are all alone, for memory is the only friend that grief can call its own. You are sadly missed by your Mom (Arlene), Dad (Charlie III), Grandparent (Charlie Jr.), Brother (Charlie IV), God Brothers (Jared, Brandon, Rousie & Don), God Sister (Nicole), Nephew (Dillon Ashton), Nieces (Jamie & Briaea), God-Child (Dee Dee), Family, Friends and Teammates. We will keep apart of you that we cherish always. We love you and miss you.



