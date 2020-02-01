Home

ASHTON REÊ»NARDO "DIAMOND" COGGINS

In Loving Memory Of ASHTON "DIAMOND" RE'NARDO COGGINS February 2, 1988 ~ July 17, 2005 "HAPPY 32ND BIRTHDAY" "OUR SPECIAL ANGEL" We think of things you use to say and all that you would do. At some point every day our thoughts would turn to you. You are sadly missed by your Mom (Arlene), Dad (Charlie III), Brother Charlie IV (Sophia), Nephew (Dillon Ashton), Nieces Jamie (Quincy), and Briaea, God-Brothers (Jared, Brandon, Rousie & Don), God-Sister (Nicole), God-Child (Dee Dee), Family, Friends and Teammates. We will keep apart of you that we cherish always. We love you and miss you.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
