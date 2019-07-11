Audrey Linda Nowell

Audrey Linda Nowell CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Audrey Linda Nowell are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Joe McNeil, Officiating. The visitation will be held Friday at the mortuary from 5-8pm. Ms. Nowell leaves to cherish her memories, her children Joseph Nowell (Deborah), Joann Clay (Roderick), Clayton Jones and Ingram Jones; siblings, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
