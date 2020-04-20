|
|
Agustus "Jimmy" Holt Charleston - Agustus Jimmy "Gus" Holt entered into eternal rest on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Holt was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Isabelle Holt; the father of; Jimmy Host and Christie Gilliard; one son, Lawrence Holt preceded him in death; the brother of, Chester Smalls, who preceded him in death, Gwendolyn Grant, Jerome Holt, Gerald Holt, Lamar Holt (Brenda), Quincy Holt, Jeffrey Holt (Karen), Mona Minnie- Branson (Kenny),Tanya Holt Baham; the uncle of; Charles Grant, Cary Grant (Danette), Stacey Grant, Madeline Holt, Jerome Holt, Danielle Watsky, Courtney Wiggins, Corey Spann (Ebony), Jeffrey Spann, Jessica Thrasher, Kamisha Lee (Donovan), Megan Holt, Edward Drummond (Mary Beth), Robert Minnie (Amanda), Ronald Minnie, Julian Seraphin and Orianna Baham and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. His PRIVATE Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:00 PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The viewing for Mr. Holt will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the Azalea Drive Church of Christ 3950 Azalea Drive North Charleston, SC. The services will be live streamed on Facebook. Log onto and like The Low Country Mortuary FB page to view the service. Memorial messages may be sent to :www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, Sc 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020