Aura Letecia Capleton CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Aura Letecia Capleton will celebrate her life at a Private Celebration Of Life Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:00 PM, in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC; a walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 3-6pm. Ms. Capleton leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Latasha Monik Capleton, Darryl Daron Capleton (Branden), Ashlee Tamia Capleton and Hakeem Maleek Jahmaud Capleton; mother, Ms. Alice Davidson; ten grandchildren, six siblings, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Capleton was preceded in death by her father and sister, the late Charles Capleton (the late Georgia Milner) and the late Maria Denson. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask and social distancing are required in the chapel. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
