1/1
Aura Letecia Capleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aura Letecia Capleton CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Aura Letecia Capleton will celebrate her life at a Private Celebration Of Life Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:00 PM, in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC; a walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 3-6pm. Ms. Capleton leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Latasha Monik Capleton, Darryl Daron Capleton (Branden), Ashlee Tamia Capleton and Hakeem Maleek Jahmaud Capleton; mother, Ms. Alice Davidson; ten grandchildren, six siblings, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Capleton was preceded in death by her father and sister, the late Charles Capleton (the late Georgia Milner) and the late Maria Denson. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask and social distancing are required in the chapel. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasley's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved