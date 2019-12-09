|
Rev. Austin Clark Wiser Lillington, NC - Austin Clark Wiser, 81, of Lillington, NC, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from a sudden illness. He was a beloved child of God and there is nothing that brings his family more joy than knowing that he is now with his Lord and Savior in Heaven for eternity- healthy and full of life and enjoying all that Heaven has to offer in the company of other family members who preceded him. Clark was born in Los Angeles on July 6, 1938, to the late Grace Clark Wiser and Guy Brown Wiser. He earned his BA and MA from California State University LA. Clark was honored to serve in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Germany in the sixties. He then went to Princeton Theological Seminary where he met his wife, Ellen. He was a dedicated Presbyterian minister for over 40 years and served in churches in Philadelphia, PA; Johns Island, and York, SC; and Lillington, Whiteville, and Spring Lake, Clark was proud to have helped Johns Island Presbyterian Church be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Clark was active in the Sons of the American Revolution in North Carolina. He served the S.A.R. as State and National Chaplain. He loved his two children and six grandchildren. Clark found peace and rejuvenation walking the beaches near Johns Island, SC, where he could be found scouring the sand for sand-dollars and seashells for many hours at a time (and always proud when he found a very hard-to-find item!). He delighted in sharing these adventures with his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading stories to them and spending time as "Grandpa Wiser." Over his life, he enjoyed playing several sports (even in NC Senior Games) as well as attending sporting events live or watching them on TV. During his children's school years, he rarely missed one of their sporting events and was a consistent supporter of their endeavors. Clark had a nurturing heart which was complemented well by a listening ear and prayerful spirit. He was known to have a detailed story or light-hearted joke always on the ready. He enjoyed laughing and bringing a smile and joy to others. He was a proud left-hander (about which he shared many jokes) and was a proud mustache-wearer for most of his life (he called it his cookie duster!). Clark is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ellen King Wiser; his daughter, Rebekah Wiser Collette (John); his son, Andrew Wiser (Dru); and his beloved grandchildren, Shepherd, Samuel, Beckett, Abigail, Rockland, and Carew. There will be a visitation at O'Quinn Peebles-Phillips funeral home in Lillington from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Johns Island Presbyterian Church, SC, with the Rev. Jack Westlund and Dr. Laurey Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clark's memory can be made to Lamb Institute, an orphanage in Honduras (https://www.lambinstitute.org/give) or to Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019