J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Quinn Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home
1310 S. Main Street
Lillington, NC
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Johns Island Presbyterian Church
2550 Bohicket Road
Johns Island, SC
Rev. Austin Clark Wiser

Rev. Austin Clark Wiser Obituary
Rev. Austin Clark Wiser Lilington, NC - The funeral service for Rev. Austin Clark Wiser will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Johns Island Presbyterian Church. Interment, Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clark's memory can be made to Lamb Institute, an orphanage in Honduras () or to Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
