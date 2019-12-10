|
|
Rev. Austin Clark Wiser Lilington, NC - The funeral service for Rev. Austin Clark Wiser will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Johns Island Presbyterian Church. Interment, Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clark's memory can be made to Lamb Institute, an orphanage in Honduras () or to Johns Island Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 2550 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019