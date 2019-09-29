Autman David Pinkney, Sr. CROSS, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Autman David Pinckney, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church 1096 Old Hwy 6, Cross, SC with Reverend Dr. Davie Sanders, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday beginning at 9:45 AM until the hour of service. Autman was born on February 21, 1940 in Cross, SC to the late Willie and Lillie Mae Green Pinckney. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Cross, SC. He leaves to remember his warm genuine memories: one son, Willis S. Pinckney; four daughters, Francine (Lemier) Washington, Mary Ann Pinckney, Rena Mae Pinckney and Darlean (Walter) Varner; seven grandchildren, Darius (Evelyn) Pinckney, Donnavan (Ka-vone) Pinckney, Miranda Pinckney (Michael), Jazlyn Pinckney, Raven Pinckney, Jonah Varner and Jamal Varner; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Leroy (Peggy) Pinckney; one sister, Everlena (Singletary) Kinlaw; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; two aunts, Mary L. Pinckney and Dorothy Johnson and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Messages of hope can be left at www.whitesmortuary.net. The family is receiving friends at 268 Saint Julian Drive Cross, SC. These services have been entrusted to Whites Mortuary LLC 517 N Guignard Dr Sumter, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019