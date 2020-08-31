Ayesha L. Johnson Goose Creek - Mrs. Ayesha L. Johnson, 55, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Residence: Goose Creek, SC. Mrs. Johnson is the wife of Herbert A. Johnson, Jr.; daughter of the late Betty Seymore and Mr. William Leonard; mother of Jhamal Dotson, Jhurone Fennell, Jordan Willingham, and Jarris Willingham; stepmother of Brittney J. Funchess Powe, Taylor Johnson-Brown (Travis Glover), and Herbert A. Johnson, III (Ke'Andra); sister of Lewis Leonard, Denice Seymore Nelson, Tawana Franklin, and the late Patricia Leonard; and the stepgrandmother of Cadence Brown. Mrs. Johnson was Financial Management Specialist with the U.S. Department of State and Global Finance, Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
