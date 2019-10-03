Azalie Green N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday September 26, 2019, Ms. Azalie Green. Residence:2726 E .Surrey Drive North Charleston SC. The relatives and friends of Ms. Azalie Green are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services Saturday October 5 2019 12 noon at St. Micheal United Methodist Church 417 Cedar Swamp Road Kingstree SC 29556 Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church Saturday 11:00am until time of service. Condolences can be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Azalie is resting in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY ,LLC 4700 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC 29405 Phone: 843-718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019