Azel James Hutto ORANGEBURG, SC - Azel James "A. J." Hutto Jr., 86, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away, Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the husband of Vivian S. Porter-Hutto and was previously married to the late Patricia P. Hutto for over 50 years. He was the owner and operator of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home & Crematory and Memorial Park Cemetery of Orangeburg, SC. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception will be held following the service in the Presbyterian Center at the church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020